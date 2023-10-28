– During last night’s AEW Rampage, The Acclaimed announced a special celebration for next week’s edition of AEW Collision on November 4. The Acclaimed will be celebrating 69 days as Trios Champions with a special National 69 Day celebration. Max Caster has also invited MJF to sit in front row for the celebration.

It will take place on the November 4 edition of Collision at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The show will be broadcast live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. You can see a video of the segment below: