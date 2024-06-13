The Acclaimed Say They Have ‘A Lot To Say’ For Saturday’s AEW Collision

In a digital exclusive, The Acclaimed promised that they have a ‘lot to say’ about the Elite this Saturday on AEW Collision.

Daddy Ass said: “Okay, so once again The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass saved the day on Dynamite. But you know what? We’ve got a lot of stuff to say. But there’s some exciting stuff happening Saturday on Collision and I believe The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass got some stuff to get off their chests.”

Max Caster added: “That’s right. A lot of stuff to get off our chests. The one year anniversary of AEW Collision. They called us last year, episode number one. They said, ‘Acclaimed you guys need to get out there because we need some star power. We need the best wrestler alive. We need the Acclaimed on Collision.’ And same thing this year. Same thing for the one year anniversary. We’ve got a lot to say about the Elite, about Swerve, about what happened tonight on Dynamite. But you can’t have a Collision without the best wrestler alive. You can’t have a Collision without The Acclaimed and that is a mic drop.”

Anthony Bowens said: “That’s right. One year of Collision, one year of the Acclaimed doing everything we do best and that’s talking bullshit that we can and we’re gonna talk so much of it Saturday night in Youngstown, OH. I suggest you have your ears wide open because we are not going to hold back.”