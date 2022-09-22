The Acclaimed Win World Tag Team Titles On AEW Grand Slam Dynamite

The Acclaimed have scissored their way into the AEW World Tag Team Champions, capturing the titles on tonight’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeat Swerve In Our Glory to capture the championships. You can see clips from the match below.

This is The Acclaimed’s first run with the titles, and ends Swerve In Our Glory’s run at 71 days. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland won the championships at the first night of AEW Fyter Fest in July.

Scissor Party by #TheAcclaimed gets cut short by a dropkick by @swerveconfident! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/utFUCZ7iJI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022