The Acclaimed Win World Tag Team Titles On AEW Grand Slam Dynamite
The Acclaimed have scissored their way into the AEW World Tag Team Champions, capturing the titles on tonight’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeat Swerve In Our Glory to capture the championships. You can see clips from the match below.
This is The Acclaimed’s first run with the titles, and ends Swerve In Our Glory’s run at 71 days. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland won the championships at the first night of AEW Fyter Fest in July.
The #AEW World Tag Team Champions #SwerveInOurGlory (@swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee) accompanied by @myfabolouslife, make their way to the ring! #AEWDynamite is Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zrexLjYmVT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Getting straight into the offense, @RealkeithLee takes down @bowens_official with pure athleticism! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/QAJfeYpDpe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Scissor Party by #TheAcclaimed gets cut short by a dropkick by @swerveconfident! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/utFUCZ7iJI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
.@PlatinumMax takes down @realKeithLee! #AEWDynamite Grand Slam is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/rwWumm50eF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Disastrous landings for #TheAcclaimed at the hands of @RealKeithLee! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8yPDqJfAHf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
What a powerbomb by #SwerveInOurGlory but the resilience of @PlatinumMax is unbelievable! #AEWDynamite Grand Slam is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/j3uS5jwtpl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
#TheAcclaimed have done it! We have NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions in @PlatinumMax & @bowens_official, with @realbillygunn!
It’s #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/W4afBZZGrY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
