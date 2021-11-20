The Butcher Reportedly Tore His Bicep On AEW Dynamite

The Butcher is out of action, having reportedly torn his bicep during his match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The Butcher and The Blade lost to Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii on Wednesday’s show, and it was noted on today’s WOL that Butcher sustained the injury during the match.

No word on how long he may be out. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Butcher for a quick and full recovery.