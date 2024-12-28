– During the recent AEW All In Texas Countdown event at Globe Life Field, Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on spoke on his experience wrestling in AEW and being grateful for the opportunity to bring happiness to the fans. Below area some highlights from Fightful:

Big Boom! AJ on bringing happiness to the fans: “It is, it’s really cool. You know what it was, Sean? We saw very early that the world needed happiness. We saw very early that the world needed happiness and we were able to bring happiness. That’s a great, great thing.”

On being grateful for the opportunity: “When we’re here at Globe Life [Field], when we go out to the mall, we go out to the movie theaters and we go out and we see people and they come to us and they have big smiles on their face and they say, ‘AJ, Big Justice, we gotta get a picture. Let’s hear double chunk chocolate cookie. Let’s do a boom.’ It’s just so satisfying. We’re so grateful that we have an opportunity to bring that to the world.”

During the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show last month, the Costco Guys’ Big Boom! AJ beat QT Marshall in a singles bout.