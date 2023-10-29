wrestling / News
The Creed Brothers Answer Alpha Academy’s Open Challenge for Tomorrow’s WWE Raw
– Last night, Chad Gable of Alpha Academy issued an open challenge to any team looking for an opportunity for this Monday’s WWE Raw. Julius Creed then accepted the challenge on behalf of The Creed Brothers earlier today.
Chad Gable initially wrote, “Alpha Academy is feeling on top of the world after wrecking shop for 4 days straight in Germany! Master Gable has decided to ride this wave of momentum and offer an ALPHA ACADEMY OPEN CHALLENGE to any team looking for an opportunity THIS MONDAY ON #WWERaw! Step up and SHOOSH!”
Julius Creed later responded via social media, “Open Challenge Monday. #WWERaw Tables, Ladders, & Scares Tuesday. #WWENXT Let’s have some fun. #KOTG #DiamondMine”
Following Monday’s Raw, The Creed Brothers will face Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo on Tuesday at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc: Night 2 on Halloween night in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.
