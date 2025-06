The Gathering VI will honor Brutus Beefcake, Arn Anderson, Jimmy Valiant and more with its 2025 banquet. The convention announced (per PWINsider that Beefcake, Anderson, Valiant, Johnny Rodz, Ken Patera, Rockin’ Robin and the Big Bossman will be honored with their annual banquet dinner.

You can see the full announcement below:

The Gathering UpdateThe 2025 Class

Brutus the Barber Beefcake

The Boogie Woogie Man Jimmy Valiant

The Enforcer Arn Anderson

Unpredictable Johnny Rodz

The Olympic Strongman Ken Patera

Rockin Robin

Ray Traylor aka The Big Bossman with his daughter Lacy Traylor in attendance to receive the award for her father.

This years Update for the Banquet

We will stop selling tickets on June 20th for the Banquet. If looking to attend please purchase before the cutoff date.

This year’s event will have two a co-host team of

Killer Ken Resnick and Bill Apter

Sometime before July 1st if you have a ticket for the banquet I will send you a email or message asking you to put in your top ten takents in order that you would like to sit with. It Goes in VIP number on who gets to sit with who.

Our Guest List as of today

1. Ken Patera

2. Bill Apter

3. Glacier

4. Brutus the Barber Beefcake

5. Johnny Rodz

6. Rockin Robin

7. John Nord

8. Jules Stongbow

9. Jeanne Basone aka Hollywood

10. Steve Keirn

11. Ken Resnick

12. Arn Anderson

13. Jimmy Valiant

14. Mike Jackson

15. Kerry Morton

In the coming days we will be adding probably another four to five talents to complete our guest list for this year.

This years menu is once again a Buffet style dinner but eat as much as you want..

Mixed Green Salad with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Croutons

Served with Ranch and Italian Dressings

Macaroni and Cheese

Warm Rolls and Butter

Grilled Chicken Breast with a Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce

Smoked Beef Brisket with Eastern Carolina BBQ Sauce

Medley of Broccoli and Carrots

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Chocolate Cake and Cheesecake

Sweet Tea

Cash Bar Available

A few rules we ask you please follow.

Do not ask the talent for Autographs & Photo Ops at the table. We will tell the talent in advance this won’t be allowed. All weekend long the talents will be doing that stuff. let them enjoy the night also as they watch fellow friends get honored. This is your chance as a fan to sit have dinner with a wrestling legend and ask questions and talk to them.

We ask that you dress casual but please NO gym shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, baseball hats or slippers..

This is a very important part of our event and we want you to enjoy it but please be respectful and follow the rules..

You can take pictures and video of the ceremony.

You can still get tickets at www.tmartpromotions.com