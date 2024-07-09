The Godfather On His Gimmick Not Working Today, Says He Was Never Scripted

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker had The Godfather on where he talked about why the gimmick wouldn’t work in today’s era and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Godfather gimmick not working today: “It’s hard, because Godfather is a pimp. So it’s hard to bring a pimp in here — and especially these days, you couldn’t do it. Can you imagine calling girls hoes?”

On Val Venis: “You couldn’t get away with none of that stuff that we’re doing back then, none of it. I always tell people, Val Venis was worse than me. The things he would say.”

On not being scripted: “The cool thing is, I was never scripted — you can tell. Yeah, I was never scripted, unless you had to hit a certain town or a certain event. I was never scripted, not one time. They would just say ‘Hey, you got six minutes.’ And so I would literally think of what I was going to do — just find out who I’m working against, say something funny about him and do your thing. It was more of a show than anything else. It was entertaining the people.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Six Feet Under an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.