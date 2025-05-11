– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) discussed a potential reunion with all the members of the Bullet Club, and they want it to happen at Madison Square Garden, where they think the event would be a sellout. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Karl Anderson on a possible Bullet Club reunion at Madison Square Garden: “One big massive Bullet Club reunion, how does that not sell out Madison Square Garden?”

Doc Gallows on how it would be a sellout: “It does.”

Anderson on what the show would be: “If you bring in everybody from the Bullet Club and we all get an entrance and we all take our time on the entrance, that’s the show. We get in the ring, maybe cut a couple promos. The talent that would fill that ring would sell out an arena. I agree with Adam Cole, that would be a fun show to do. You know Double J will promote it. Jeff Jarrett is still rocking. What a legend and a guy we look up to.”

Gallows on Jeff Jarrett: “Still going and what a promotion machine.

The Good Brothers recently returned to NJPW over the weekend last Friday at NJPW Resurgence. They reunited with former teammates, The Young Bucks, beating The Bullet Club War Dogs.