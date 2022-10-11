The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles

The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.

Gallows and Anderson were released from WWE in April of 2020 and have since worked for Impact Wrestling and NJPW. They appeared on AEW TV as part of Impact and AEW’s crossover and is the current NEVER Openweight Champion for NJPW.

It was reported this morning that the team was expected to return to WWE soon.