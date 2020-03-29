wrestling / News
The Great Sasuke Full Feature Documentary Released
March 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Director Mikiko Sasaki released her full 2016 documentary on pro wrestling legend The Great Sasuke YouTube. You can view the complete film in the player below. Here’s a synopsis:
“The Great Sasuke chronicles a-year-in-the-life of an aging Japanese professional wrestler and politician who once enjoyed a great fame. Reflecting on his 20 turbulent years as a wrestler, Sasuke decides to climb back into both arenas — wrestling and politics — for a final battle royale.”
