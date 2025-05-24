The Headbangers Believe The Stage Dive Is The Best Tag Team Finisher Ever

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive (via Fightful), The Headbangers spoke about their finisher, the Stage Dive, and why they think it’s the best tag team finishing move ever.

Mosh said: “Don’t get me Goddam started. Goddammit. There’s not a tag team finisher better than the Stage dive. Why? Because nobody can do it today. We were the only ones to do it, the only ones to still do it, and nobody can do it today. Everybody does the 3D and every other tag team finisher, but nobody does the Stage Dive. Fight Me.”

Thrasher added: “Actually, the best person to ask would be D’Lo. D’Lo was down at the school. He took that probably 1000 times, which meant me sitting on his face, a boot to his head, Glenn sitting on his face before we figured it out.”

Mosh replied: “How the whole thing started is when I used to go to bed at night, I used to have a pad and pen next to my bed, and I would wake up throughout the night, write down moves. I woke up one day, and it said, ‘Powerbomb and a Leg Drop.’ I was like, ‘What the fuck?’ So then we went down to the school.“