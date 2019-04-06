wrestling / News
The Honky Tonk Man Reflects On His Hall of Fame Induction
April 6, 2019 | Posted by
The Honky Tonk Man spoke to WWE.com after his WWE Hall of Fame induction on what it was like to perform in front of the WWE fans again.
He said: “I tell you what, it’s really something. It’s such an honor and everything to come and perform in front of this audience. It really is. It’s a great event.”
He then revealed his ring and gave credit to Jimmy Hart for making him what he is.
EXCLUSIVE: @OfficialHTM talks about what it was like to perform once again after being inducted into the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/oU7yqbu2x9
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
