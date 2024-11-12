The Infantry Share Veteran’s Day Message

– AEW wrestlers The Infantry (Trish Adora, Carlie Bravo, and “The Captain” Shawn Dean) were featured in a special Veteran’s Day message from All Elite Wrestling, which you can see below:

Second tweet of the day… Happy INFANTRY day to us. Happy VETERANS Day to some of em. & YOU'RE WELCOME to the rest of you. (Yo @AEW & @ROH,

We expect our

"Thank You For Your Service"

highlight reel to be on all socials ASAP) 🫡🦅. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/z4x3ya0DLS — Bad News & Tattoos (@CarlieBravo) November 11, 2024