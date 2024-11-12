wrestling / News
The Infantry Share Veteran’s Day Message
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW wrestlers The Infantry (Trish Adora, Carlie Bravo, and “The Captain” Shawn Dean) were featured in a special Veteran’s Day message from All Elite Wrestling, which you can see below:
A message from #TheInfantry on this #VeteransDay! 🫡@carliebravo | @TrishAdora202 | @ShawnDean773 pic.twitter.com/nDUenYkC0Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2024
Second tweet of the day…
Happy INFANTRY day to us.
Happy VETERANS Day to some of em.
& YOU'RE WELCOME to the rest of you.
(Yo @AEW & @ROH,
We expect our
"Thank You For Your Service"
highlight reel to be on all socials ASAP)
🫡🦅. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/z4x3ya0DLS
— Bad News & Tattoos (@CarlieBravo) November 11, 2024