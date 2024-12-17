wrestling / News
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis for next week’s Raw. It was revealed by Karrion Kross on Monday’s episode that Miz will battle Lumis, as you can see below.
This will mark Lumis’ first singles match since May of 2023. The match is, as of now, the only bout announced for next week’s show, which is taping tonight.
The Miz tries to leave The Final Testament once again, saying that they're done with The Wyatt Sicks, but Karrion Kross says they're done with the Wyatts when he says they're done.
The Miz will face Dexter Lumis next week!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/HzU4lXeILx
