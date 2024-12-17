wrestling / News

The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

December 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wyatt Sicks Video Miz WWE Raw 11-4-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis for next week’s Raw. It was revealed by Karrion Kross on Monday’s episode that Miz will battle Lumis, as you can see below.

This will mark Lumis’ first singles match since May of 2023. The match is, as of now, the only bout announced for next week’s show, which is taping tonight.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dexter Lumis, RAW, The Miz, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading