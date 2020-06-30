wrestling / News

The Miz’s Cannonball to Preview Tonight on NBC

June 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Miz Cannonball

The Miz’s new game show Cannonball is set to get a preview tonight on NBC before it makes its way to USA Network next month. The game show, which premieres on July 9th on USA Network, will air tonight with a “Network Cut” of the first episode, titled “Cannonballs and Mullets,” at 10 PM ET.

The series is described as follows:

The new 10-episode series is set to re-design summer fun as contestants from all across America face off in of the biggest, wettest, slipperiest water sports competitions ever created. From sliding off a 100-foot waterslide to rocketing off one of the world’s fastest drop towers, “CANNONBALL” and its Awesome host will have audiences on the edge of their seats throughout.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cannonball, The Miz, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading