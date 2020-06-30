wrestling / News
The Miz’s Cannonball to Preview Tonight on NBC
June 29, 2020 | Posted by
The Miz’s new game show Cannonball is set to get a preview tonight on NBC before it makes its way to USA Network next month. The game show, which premieres on July 9th on USA Network, will air tonight with a “Network Cut” of the first episode, titled “Cannonballs and Mullets,” at 10 PM ET.
The series is described as follows:
The new 10-episode series is set to re-design summer fun as contestants from all across America face off in of the biggest, wettest, slipperiest water sports competitions ever created. From sliding off a 100-foot waterslide to rocketing off one of the world’s fastest drop towers, “CANNONBALL” and its Awesome host will have audiences on the edge of their seats throughout.
