The Notorious Mimi Says She’s “Proud Of How Everything Turned Out” For Monster Factory

Speaking recently with WrestlingNews.co, The Notorious Mimi shared her thoughts about working on Apple TV+’s Monster Factory (via Fightful). With the show having just released the full first season yesterday, Mimi expressed her pride in the final product, despite occasionally having nerves during the filming process. You can find a highlight and watch the complete interview below.

On her appreciation for what Monster Factory has accomplished: “I mean, I was really excited to be able to do something like this because as he was saying, there’s really not that much wrestling content like this that goes behind the scenes. But, something I did love watching growing up when I first started getting into wrestling was Breaking Grounds, which was like the only WWE show they had that actually focused on the training process. I think it’s almost like even more raw than that because it’s going into people who haven’t really made it, people who are just really starting and learning how to wrestle and understanding what they need to do to make it to the next level. It was definitely scary having to share a part of my life where I didn’t know what was gonna happen next at any given moment. But, I’m really proud of how everything turned out.”