The OC Comment On Their Win on Last Night’s WWE NXT

The OC picked up a win on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, defeating OTM in a six-person tag team match. In a digital exclusive, the trio spoke about their win and plans for the future on the brand.

Karl Anderson said: “We told the world, Michin, the Big LG, the ‘Machine Gun’ Karl Anderson, The OC, we were coming to NXT to show the world what real tag teams are. We are real, true-blue homegrown NXT talent, and we showed the world exactly why we’re legends.”

Luke Gallows added: “O.T.M., you’re some heavy-handed brothers with a heavy-handed sister stacked on top. But let me tell you this, you’re looking at generational excellence. Every continent that has professional wrestling, we have dominated, and tonight was no different. Especially as NXT Originals.”

Michin said: “O.T.M., Out The Mud, they just got put back in the mud, and that’s too sweet.”