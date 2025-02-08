– Two more Superstars and former WWE Tag Team Champions have been handed their releases from WWE. PWInsider reports that The OC, aka The Good Brothers, aka The Club, aka Gallows & Anderson (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson), have been released by WWE. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is also reporting on The Club’s release. Additionally, Giovanni Vinci, formerly of Imperium, has also been released, per Fightful.

The OC made their WWE returns in October 2022. They were previously released in April 2020 as part of COVID-related budget cuts. They later returned for another stint in NJPW and also appeared in Impact Wrestling (now TNA Wrestling) before getting an offer to return to WWE, where they worked for the last two-plus years.

Additionally, Karl Anderson revealed in December that he was sidelined with a shoulder injury that he expected to keep him out of action for as many as six to nine months. The OC last wrestled on WWE TV in September, losing to Hank & Tank on WWE NXT.

Giovanni Vinci was drafted to the SmackDown roster after being kicked out of Imperium. He didn’t do very much there and wrestled sporadically for the rest of the year. His last TV appearance was an October match on WWE Speed, where he lost to Sheamus. He wrestled a handful of dark matches on SmackDown for the remainder of the year.

The OC and Giovanni Vinci join the growing list of WWE releases this week, which also include Blair Davenport, Paul Ellering, Authors of Pain, Sonya Deville, and apparently, Isla Dawn, going by her comments on social media.

Good Brothers have been released by WWE, @FightfulSelect has learned. pic.twitter.com/Hs4fykdRRi — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 8, 2025