– As noted, multiple talents have been released by WWE this week, including Blair Davenport (aka Bea Priestley). It looks like another talent might be gone from the roster in former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Isla Dawn.

Dawn wrote earlier in the caption of an image on her Instagram Stories (see below), “From NXT UKs White Witch to Raws Bad Bitch. To… ??? See you in 90.” The caption of her post appears to suggest she’s now entering the standard non-compete period of 90 days after a talent has been released.

Dawn’s name was not among the initial list of released Superstars or talents not getting the contracts renewed this week. She is a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside her Unholy Union tag team partner, Alba Fyre. Davenport previously joined the group as well last year.

Isla Dawn last wrestled for WWE on the January 27 edition of WWE Main Event, losing to Natalya. More details are not yet known on her possible WWE exit.