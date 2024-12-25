Karl Anderson Shares Injury Update, Says He’s ‘Out Indefinitely’

– During a recent edition of the Talk’n Shop, The Good Brothers’ Karl Anderson revealed another update on his shoulder injury. He previously stated in November that he expected his injury layoff to have him out for six to nine months.

Anderson said on his injury on the Dec. 19 episode (via WrestlingInc.com), “I am out indefinitely. I’d say at least six or seven more months with a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum.” Anderson also underwent surgery beforehand to repair his torn rotator cuff tendon and a partially torn labrum.