The OC vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe Added to WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2

– WWE announced that Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe will make their NXT in-ring debuts on Tuesday, April 30 at NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2. They will face The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) in a tag team bout. You can see the match announcement below.

Here’s the updated lineup for this week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2:

* NXT Underground: Natalya (w/ Karmen Petrovic) vs. Lola Vice (w/ Shayna Baszler)

* Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

* Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Ivar

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Super Sonic Duo (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) (c) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)