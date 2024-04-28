wrestling / News
The OC vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe Added to WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2
– WWE announced that Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe will make their NXT in-ring debuts on Tuesday, April 30 at NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2. They will face The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) in a tag team bout. You can see the match announcement below.
Here’s the updated lineup for this week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2:
* NXT Underground: Natalya (w/ Karmen Petrovic) vs. Lola Vice (w/ Shayna Baszler)
* Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
* Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Ivar
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Super Sonic Duo (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) (c) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)
.@TyriekIgwe_WWE and @_Tysonwwe_ make their #WWENXT debut THIS TUESDAY when they take on @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG at #NXTSpringBreakin!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/ko6bzTIkhV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 28, 2024
