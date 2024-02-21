The OC Appear On WWE NXT & Lay Out Chase U, Axiom, Nathan Frazer

The OC have landed in WWE NXT, taking out the new #1 contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championships. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared on Tuesday’s show after Chase U defeated Nathan Frazer and Axiom to earn a shot at the Tag Titles, laying out both teams and hitting Duke Hudson with the Magic Killer.

The two were asked by Kelly Kincaid later in the show about their appearance and said that they were going to be there as long as they want and would be the men that separate the boys in the NXT Tag Team Championship picture.

Gallows and Anderson have been regulars on WWE Smackdown where they’ve had some tension with fellow OC member AJ Styles. They have previously had a couple of matches in NXT, most recently in October of 2022 when they teamed with Cameron Grimes to take on The Schism.