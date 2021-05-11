wrestling / News

The Pinnacle to Receive Coronation on AEW Dynamite

May 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Pinnacle Coronation - AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced a preview for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. On tomorrow night’s show, The Pinnacle will receive a special coronation following the team’s win last week in Blood & Guts. You can view the announcement below.

Tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live on TNT. The show will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. SCU
AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Miro
IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata
* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double or Nothing
* Jade Cargill interview
* The Coronation of The Pinnacle

