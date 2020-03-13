The Revival Believed To Be Done With WWE, Dash Wilder’s Contract May Not Be Up Until June

The Revival’s future with WWE has been in question for months, as they’ve previously turned down offers from the company to stay. They also filed several trademarks for terms associated with their act, presumably to use once they leave the company. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that the Revival are indeed done with WWE and it’s just a matter of when their deals expire.

Even though it was previously believed that, due to injury, the team’s contracts would expire in April, that may not be the case. WWE is claiming that Dash Wilder’s deal won’t be done until mid-June.

There had been plans for the Revival to do a comedy act mocking tag team wrestling of the past, but those seem to have been cancelled. The team was also planned for a multi-team match at Wrestlemania, but that doesn’t appear to be happening either. It’s unknown at this time if Wilder or Scott Dawson will show up in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at the show.