The Revival File More Trademarks, Including for ‘Top Guys’ And ‘Say Yeah’

On February 18, The Revival filed trademarks for the following terms: ‘Say Yeah,’ ‘Top Guys’ and ‘No Flips, Just Fists’.

The trademarks are for: “G & S: Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts” and “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

This isn’t the first time the team has filed trademarks, which has led to speculation that they are on their way out of the WWE. They also filed trademarks for “FTRKO” and “Shatter Machine,” while Dash Wilder applied to trademark “#FTR.”