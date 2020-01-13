wrestling / News

The Revival File New Trademarks, Including ‘Shatter Machine’

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Revival Clash of Champions

The Revival are the latest wrestlers to file new trademarks outside of WWE, as they have applied for “Shatter Machine” and “FTRKO.” The latter is the team’s short-lived stable with Randy Orton.

The trademark for ‘Shatter Machine’ is for:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Hooded sweat shirts; Pants; Shirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network

The trademark for “FTRKO” is for:

C 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Hooded sweat shirts; Pants; Shirts

Dash Wilder previously filed a trademark for “#FTR” in January of last year. This news follows a tweet from Scott Dawson yesterday, in which he said that the team needs to “go away for a while.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Revival, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading