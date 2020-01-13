wrestling / News
The Revival File New Trademarks, Including ‘Shatter Machine’
The Revival are the latest wrestlers to file new trademarks outside of WWE, as they have applied for “Shatter Machine” and “FTRKO.” The latter is the team’s short-lived stable with Randy Orton.
The trademark for ‘Shatter Machine’ is for:
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Hooded sweat shirts; Pants; Shirts
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network
The trademark for “FTRKO” is for:
C 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Hooded sweat shirts; Pants; Shirts”
Dash Wilder previously filed a trademark for “#FTR” in January of last year. This news follows a tweet from Scott Dawson yesterday, in which he said that the team needs to “go away for a while.”
