The Riott Squad Reunite In New Twitter Photos

October 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was a full Riott Squad reunion recently as Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott visited Sarah Logan, who was released from WWE earlier this year. Since then, Logan got pregnant and show she was showing off her baby bump to her friends.

You can see the photos of the reunion below.

