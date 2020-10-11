wrestling / News
The Riott Squad Reunite In New Twitter Photos
October 10, 2020 | Posted by
It was a full Riott Squad reunion recently as Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott visited Sarah Logan, who was released from WWE earlier this year. Since then, Logan got pregnant and show she was showing off her baby bump to her friends.
You can see the photos of the reunion below.
A&F pic.twitter.com/X0WxuEp85k
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Candice LeRae On Feeling Pressure To Hit the Title Picture In NXT Due to Her Age, Feeling More Confident Than She Was at NXT Takeover: Toronto
- Jim Ross On What The Miz Was Missing Early In His WWE Career, Why He Changed His Mind About Him, How Miz Is Similar To Jake Roberts
- Matt Cardona On Why He Liked Losing the Intercontinental Title After A Day, His and Bryan Myers’ WWE Heel Turn Idea
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault