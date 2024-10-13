wrestling / News
The Rock Comments On WWE Bad Blood Appearance & Teases ‘2025’
October 13, 2024 | Posted by
The Rock took to social media to reflect on the reaction to his WWE Bad Blood appearance, leaving a tease for next year. The Final Boss appeared at last weekend’s PPV to close the show, staring down Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. He took to his Instagram account to comment on his appearance, as you can see below.
Rock wrote:
“Hard to describe this reaction in the arenas when this moment takes flight. This connection with the crowd is quite a beautiful experience. I know it sounds crazy, but if you’re in the arena experiencing it – this stuff gets emotional — I start to walk out there and man I’m covered in chills. Forever grateful.
Its why
I always keep my @teremana backstage —-
The Final Boss of @wwe.
2025 –“
More Trending Stories
- WWE Will Reportedly Do One Double Taping A Month Going Forward
- Backstage Notes From AEW WrestleDream: Update on Rumored Surprise & More (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Former WWE Star Rico Revealed As MxM Collection’s Third Man at AEW WrestleDream
- Bryan Danielson Says He Doesn’t Have Much Time Left After AEW WrestleDream