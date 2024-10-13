wrestling / News

The Rock Comments On WWE Bad Blood Appearance & Teases ‘2025’

October 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Bad Blood 2024 - The Rock returns Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

The Rock took to social media to reflect on the reaction to his WWE Bad Blood appearance, leaving a tease for next year. The Final Boss appeared at last weekend’s PPV to close the show, staring down Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. He took to his Instagram account to comment on his appearance, as you can see below.

Rock wrote:

“Hard to describe this reaction in the arenas when this moment takes flight. This connection with the crowd is quite a beautiful experience. I know it sounds crazy, but if you’re in the arena experiencing it – this stuff gets emotional — I start to walk out there and man I’m covered in chills. Forever grateful.
Its why
I always keep my @teremana backstage —-

The Final Boss of @wwe.

2025 –“

