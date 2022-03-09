The Rock, John Cena And Sasha Banks Nominated For Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

The nominations for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards are out and several wrestling personalities are up for awards.

Both The Rock and John Cena are competing against each other for Favorite Movie Actor. The Rock is nominated for Jungle Cruise and Red Notice while Cena is nominated for F9: The Fast Saga. Other nominees in the category include LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy), Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), Vin Diesel (F9) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

The Rock’s movie Jungle Cruise is also nominated for Favorite Movie, against Cinderella, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Tom and Jerry: The Movie.

Cena’s TV series Wipeout is also up for Favorite Reality Show against American Idol, Kids Baking Championship, LEGO Masters, America’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer.

Finally, Sasha Banks is up for Favorite Female Sports Star, along with Candace Parker, Chloe Kim, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Simone Biles.

The ceremony airs on April 9 at 7:30 PM ET. It will be hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski.