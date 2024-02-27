The Rock Praises Steve Blackman On Social Media, Says He’s a ‘Super Good Dude’

The Rock is a fan of his Attitude Era colleague Steve Blackman, as he said in a comment on Instagram. Blackman was known for his martial arts and hardcore matches in WWE, and he commented on post on Instagram with a photo of Blackman that noted “60 Year Old Steve Blackman Can Still Kick Your Ass.”

Rock wrote in the comments:

“Holy shit he looks incredible. Not surprised, Steve always took great care of himself (also super good dude, who I liked a lot)”

Rock and Blackman faced off several times in WWE in 1998 and 1999. Blackman’s last match was in 2007.