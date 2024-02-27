wrestling / News
The Rock Praises Steve Blackman On Social Media, Says He’s a ‘Super Good Dude’
The Rock is a fan of his Attitude Era colleague Steve Blackman, as he said in a comment on Instagram. Blackman was known for his martial arts and hardcore matches in WWE, and he commented on post on Instagram with a photo of Blackman that noted “60 Year Old Steve Blackman Can Still Kick Your Ass.”
Rock wrote in the comments:
“Holy shit he looks incredible. Not surprised, Steve always took great care of himself
(also super good dude, who I liked a lot)”
Rock and Blackman faced off several times in WWE in 1998 and 1999. Blackman’s last match was in 2007.
Really didn’t expect to open IG to find The Rock simping over Steve Blackman in the comments section pic.twitter.com/8voPpi8R9V
— Brogan 🐈⬛ (@BruiserBrogan) February 26, 2024
