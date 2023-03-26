Radio Host Speculates The Rock Might Be Working On Purchasing NHL’s Ottawa Senators

In a recent episode of Coming In Hot, host Brent Wallace theorized that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might be teaming with others to join a bidding war to acquire the Ottawa Senators after the death of previous owner Eugene Melnyk (via Wrestling Inc). Indications seem to support the idea that Johnson might ally with the Neko Sparks Group to purchase the NHL team and could possibly bring another interested celebrity along. You can read a highlight and watch a clip from the podcast episode below.

On who The Rock might induce to join Neko Sparks to pursue a Senators acquisition: “Ryan Reynolds and The Rock are very close friends, from what I understand. They’ve done a movie together called ‘Red Notice.’ They’ve done a few social media posts together if I’m not mistaken. I believe that may help sway possibly Ryan Reynolds [to] joining that group if Neko Sparks was to get the team.”