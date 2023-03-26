wrestling / News
Radio Host Speculates The Rock Might Be Working On Purchasing NHL’s Ottawa Senators
In a recent episode of Coming In Hot, host Brent Wallace theorized that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might be teaming with others to join a bidding war to acquire the Ottawa Senators after the death of previous owner Eugene Melnyk (via Wrestling Inc). Indications seem to support the idea that Johnson might ally with the Neko Sparks Group to purchase the NHL team and could possibly bring another interested celebrity along. You can read a highlight and watch a clip from the podcast episode below.
On who The Rock might induce to join Neko Sparks to pursue a Senators acquisition: “Ryan Reynolds and The Rock are very close friends, from what I understand. They’ve done a movie together called ‘Red Notice.’ They’ve done a few social media posts together if I’m not mistaken. I believe that may help sway possibly Ryan Reynolds [to] joining that group if Neko Sparks was to get the team.”
Could Dwayne "THE ROCK" Johnson be part of a group that is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators?@Freeagentwally shares some information surrounding the sale of the Sens' #GoSensGo @Betano_Canada #thegamestartsnowhttps://t.co/D3E8N7V0lJ pic.twitter.com/UH0x0Ia5Tg
— Coming In Hot (@ComingInHotSens) March 23, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Latest On CM Punk’s Injury Status & AEW Relationship, Reportedly Had Heat With Jon Moxley
- WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Crowd Reaction At Recent NXT Events
- Backstage Update On Possible Start Date for New Rumored AEW Show
- Steve Austin On If He Ever Considered Returning to Face John Cena, Says It Would Have Been a Highlight