– The Rock and Roman Reigns recently talked to Yahoo to promote their upcoming film Hobbs & Shaw. Highlights are below.

The Rock On Roman Reigns Being Cast: “As we were putting together the story of Hobbs & Shaw, we thought who can be my brother? Obviously, the first name that popped up was Roman Reigns. He said ‘no.’ He read for the role because we don’t believe in nepotism. We do believe in taking care of each other. But he’s gotta earn it.

The Rock On Roman’s Acting: There are a lot of qualities about [Roman] that make him appealing to a global audience. Obviously it shows when he’s able to make a transition like this, and the very first day, first take — BANG! He knocked it out of the park. It was a very great feeling because then I was like, ‘Mic drop, bitches. Look at my cousin.’