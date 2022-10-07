wrestling / News
The Rock Says A US Presidential Run is Off The Table
CBS Sunday Morning shared a clip of an upcoming interview with The Rock in which he confirms that he is not going to run for President of the United States. The Rock has been suggested as a candidate for a while and he always played coy about it, but now he says it’s “off the table.”
He said: “It’s off the table, yes. It is. Off the table. I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy. Number one. Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives, because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years. My first daughter’s growing up at this critical age in this critical time in her life and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughter’s. Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”
Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej
— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022
