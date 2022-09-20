The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys

– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.

The Rock wrote, “My boys!! I co-sign what Matt said! Hurricane is the best. Let’s have a tag match for the titles. Me & Shane vs you & Jeff. Special guest referee… first name, Cham…last name, Pain. #bookthatshit”

You can view that exchange below:

In all seriousness, @ShaneHelmsCom is one of the best wrestlers EVAH. People who get to pick his brain & sit under his learning tree as a producer are lucky, he’s a wrestling genius. https://t.co/zyCbeXQlPb — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 20, 2022

YO, @TQR317, no lies detected! Rock’s record is 0-1 versus The Hurricane & I absolutely loved their interactions. Dwayne Johnson has been cool as hell since Day 1 & Shane Helms is one of my best friends in the world. I love The Hurricane – It was/is brilliant! — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 20, 2022