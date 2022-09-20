wrestling

The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys

September 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock Smackdown 10-4-19, Jabroni Image Credit: WWE

– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.

The Rock wrote, “My boys!! I co-sign what Matt said! Hurricane is the best. Let’s have a tag match for the titles. Me & Shane vs you & Jeff. Special guest referee… first name, Cham…last name, Pain. #bookthatshit”

You can view that exchange below:

