wrestling / News

Rating for The Titan Games Starring The Rock

May 26, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games

– The season premiere of The Titan Games on NBC, which of course stars The Rock, drew 3.422 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

– Dwayne Johnson talks about The Titan Games with E!’s Victor Cruz, who’s getting in on the action.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), The Titan Games, Ashish

More Stories

loading