wrestling / News
Rating for The Titan Games Starring The Rock
May 26, 2020 | Posted by
– The season premiere of The Titan Games on NBC, which of course stars The Rock, drew 3.422 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demo.
– Dwayne Johnson talks about The Titan Games with E!’s Victor Cruz, who’s getting in on the action.
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Was Scared Her Concussion Could End Both Her Careers, Says She Was Gun Shy After
- The Undertaker Discusses How Vince McMahon Is Misunderstood, Says He Hopes Nobody Is Waiting For Vince To Die So They Can Take Over
- Rob Van Dam Reveals That He Turned Down Triple H’s Offer To Help Him With Promos & That It May Have Cost Him A Push, How Political WWE Was Backstage
- Alexa Bliss Responds To Podcaster Who Criticized Her Wrestling In Vulgar Way, Braun Strowman, Paige, Others Defend Bliss