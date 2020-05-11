wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: The State of NXT, WWE MITB 2020, & Dark Side of The Ring: Herb Abrams Reviews

May 11, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Asuka Otis Money in the Bank

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 114. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja look at current state of NXT & review WWE MITB 2020; Jerome Cusson joins to talk Dark Side of The Ring: Cocaine and Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story. The show is approximately 149-minutes long.

* Intro
* Looking at The State of NXT w/Kevin Pantoja: 2:00
* WWE MITB 2020 Review w/Kevin Pantoja: 46:05
* Dark Side of The Ring: Cocaine and Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story w/ Jerome Cusson: 1:41:20

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

NXT, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, WWE MITB, Larry Csonka

