The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: The State of NXT, WWE MITB 2020, & Dark Side of The Ring: Herb Abrams Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 114. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja look at current state of NXT & review WWE MITB 2020; Jerome Cusson joins to talk Dark Side of The Ring: Cocaine and Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story. The show is approximately 149-minutes long.

* Intro

* Looking at The State of NXT w/Kevin Pantoja: 2:00

* WWE MITB 2020 Review w/Kevin Pantoja: 46:05

* Dark Side of The Ring: Cocaine and Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story w/ Jerome Cusson: 1:41:20

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play