The Street Profits to Defend SmackDown Tag Titles on Next Week’s Show

– During today’s edition of Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton announced that The Street Profits will defend the WWE SmackDown tag team titles next week against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode attacked Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on last night’s SmackDown to set up the match. Here’s the full announcement from WWE.com:

The Street Profits take on Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match After an absolutely brutal chair assault by Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, it was confirmed on WWE Talking Smack that the SmackDown Tag Team Champions will once again put their illustrious titles on the line against The Showoff and his “Glorious” partner. The Street Profits bested the challengers in their final match of 2020, but Ziggler & Roode hope to recapture the magic of earlier victories to open the new year. Considering the vicious nature of the attack by their would-be challengers, will The Street Profits – particularly the knee of Montez Ford – be in any condition to repel their dangerous opposition? Find out next Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Ziggler and Roode are former Raw tag team champions together and are looking to win their first SmackDown tag team title reign.