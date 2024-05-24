The Undertaker Thinks His 1994 Return Was His Best

The Undertaker has made several surprise returns in his career, but he picked his comeback in 1994 as his best ever. In the latest episode of Six Feet Under (via Wrestling Inc), Undertaker said that his return at Summerslam 1994 was his greatest ever. He went on hiatus that year after the 1994 Royal Rumble, where he infamously ascended into the rafters after a loss to Yokozuna. He would return at Summerslam to battle a fake Undertaker.

He said: “Overall, I think probably the ’94 return because it was still the… all the essence of The Undertaker, the old-school Undertaker, we just moved from the grey to the purple. Vince [McMahon] loved the purple; I would’ve never probably changed if it was up to me. Nah, I shouldn’t say that because I knew when things need(ed) to be tweaked and changed, but I’m just partial to black and grey. But ’94, I’d have to agree with that.”

He also liked his return at Wrestlemania XX in 2004, adding: “I think the transition back from “The American Badass” more into that hybrid Undertaker version, that was fun.“