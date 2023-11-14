The Undertaker Butted Heads With Vince McMahon Over His Retirement Segment

The Undertaker retired from the ring at Survivor Series 2020, and he says that he and Vince McMahon “butted heads” over it. Taker had a “Final Farewell” segment at the show, and he noted on his Six Feet Under podcast that he and McMahon were at odds because McMahon wouldn’t let him say “retirement.”

“In November, that was one of those times where Vince and I butted heads,” he recalled (per Fightful). “My retirement. He wouldn’t let me say retirement. ‘It’s time for the Undertaker to rest in peace.’ In full character. I have these guys, all in the ring, but I’m going to be in my full character. It was like, yuck.'”

He continued, “It was a way, it was still during COVID, it was not good. I honestly don’t think he was completely convinced at that point that I was done. I don’t think anybody was, really. There are still people out there that think I have one more.”

While the Dead Man has made guest appearances since, he has yet to return to the ring.