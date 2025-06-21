The Undertaker Discusses What the Current WWE Product Lacks

– 411’s Andrew Ravens recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Michelle McCool for the WrestleSTAR YouTube channel, where they discussed the return of WWE LFG Season 2. The Undertaker also shared his thoughts on what today’s current WWE product lacks and also ending his American Badass gimmick and returning as “The Deadman” in 2004, and more. Below are some highlights provided by Andrew Ravens:

The Undertaker on what he thinks the current WWE product lacks: “Man, it’s hard to put a finger on that, especially since the business itself is so incredibly strong right now. As far as gates and all the money that is generated, I feel like there needs to be maybe….some more deeper storylines. Everything is, you know we had The Bloodline story, which was incredible. And I mean, no, I mean, it’s probably not even over yet, but there because there’s so many in The Bloodline or who’ve crossed paths with The Bloodline. But that was such a it was such a rich, rich story. And it worked so well. So I would like to see some more deep-rooted trajectory. Yeah, I think more personal, more personal stories and vendettas and underhandedness. Yeah, I like my bad guys to be bad and my good guys to be good, right? You know, I need to feel my good guys in jeopardy and have them really overcome things. And I think if we can do a little bit more of that, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”

The Undertaker on ending his American Badass gimmick in 2004 and if that was the right time: “Yeah, no, I thought it had more legs. I think really, we just kind of began to scratch the surface of what the range of that character would have been. It was just, you know, just sometimes you can only fight the man so long and, you know, he loved—Vince, I’m talking about Vince—he loved his Undertaker. He was on board when I came up with the American Badass… he understood my reasoning and my logic behind doing it. But he was also like, always waiting on the day of the return. You know, the hat, the coat….But yeah, I thought it had more legs. But yeah, everything worked out all right.”

WWE LFG Season 2, featuring The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, debuts tomorrow night (June 22) on A&E at 10:00 pm EST. Episodes will be available to stream next day for free on A&E TV, or with a Hulu subscription.