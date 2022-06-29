The Undertaker Says He Has ‘100% Confidence’ in Stephanie McMahon as Interim CEO of WWE

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who weighed in on Stephanie McMahon stepping in as Interim CEO of WWE as Vince McMahon is currently under investigation by the Board of Directors for alleged misconduct. The Undertaker also discussed the current WWE women’s division, his Hall of Fame induction, and more. Below are some highlights.

The Undertaker on Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO & Chairman of WWE: “Stephanie is incredible, and she’s going to show that in this new role. She is level-headed, she sees the whole picture. Her steady, calm hand is exactly what is needed. There’s not a selfish bone in her body, but she’s all about business. She’s the right person for the job. I have 100% confidence about what Stephanie McMahon will do for the company.”

His thoughts on WWE’s women’s division: “The women’s division is really, really good. Bianca has only scratched the surface of the star she’s going to be. She’s got such an incredible personality. She’s someone I really want to see succeed. And Becky is just on a whole other level. You never know what’s coming next. Watching what she’s doing, it’s clear she has the potential to be on top for a long time.”

On his Hall of Fame induction speech: “I knew I had to do something different. I didn’t know I was going to completely reinvent the wheel. It was the first time in a live atmosphere for me to show the man behind the hat. As JBL said to me afterward, ‘What a roll of the dice.’ I was really happy with how it turned out.”

While Vince McMahon has stepped down from his role as CEO & Chairman of WWE, he’s remained involved in the WWE creative process. McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.