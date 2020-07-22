wrestling / News
The Undertaker Joins TikTok
July 21, 2020 | Posted by
The Dead Man has hopped onto the social media trends, joining TikTok with an official account. The Undertaker has registered an account at @Undertaker on the video platform, which allows fans to post short videos and has skyrocketed in popularity since the pandemic. It currently has over 500 million users worldwide, most of whom are below 30.
Undertaker is far from the only WWE star on the platform; Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Lana, and others have official accounts, as does WWE. This is Taker’s latest social media account following his getting an Instagram account in mid-2019 and a Twitter account in early 2019.
Undertaker has no videos yet, but you can follow him here if you have a TikTok account.
