– WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Kane and other WWE Superstars are scheduled for meet and greet sessions tomorrow ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Undertaker and Kane will be both be at Tower City Center in Cleveland Tomorrow. The Undertaker’s session is scheduled for 1:30 pm local time. Kane’s session is scheduled for 4:00 pm. Ticket details for their session are available HERE.

A-Town Down Under will be at the SummerSlam Store at Cleveland Browns Stadium tomorrow from 1-2 pm local time. The Miz will be at Tower City Center tomorrow at 10:30 am. And lastly, Candice LeRae will be at Tower City Center tomorrow from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Here are additional details:

CLEVELAND! I’ll see you all Friday at 10:30am! It’s gonna be…AWWWEESOMEEE! https://t.co/qniIRCtbm2 pic.twitter.com/HjftD3DHw0 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 31, 2024

Come meet me in my hometown-in-law. ✨🧚 pic.twitter.com/eRc2VmOjaM — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) July 31, 2024