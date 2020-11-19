The Undertaker Officially Joining Cameo for Limited Time

– Per an official announcement from WWE, wrestling legend The Undertaker, will be appearing on Cameo for a limited number of appearances in celebration of his 30th anniversary and his upcoming Final Farewell at Survivor Series. The Undertaker will be taking part in 30 personalized Cameo videos from the size. They cost $1,000 each.

The limited time Cameo page for The Undertaker can be found HERE. You can read the full announcement from WWE below:

UNDERTAKER JOINS CAMEO FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY CHICAGO, Il. AND STAMFORD, Conn., November 19, 2020 – WWE® Legend Undertaker has joined Cameo in celebration of his 30th anniversary and Final Farewell at Survivor Series this Sunday, November 22, capping off The Phenom’s legendary 30-year career. Beginning today, Undertaker is available for 30 limited edition personalized video messages which he will fulfill at Survivor Series. One of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history and a pop culture phenomenon, Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. From his debut with Brother Love to his critically-acclaimed match vs. AJ Styles® at this year’s WrestleMania®, Undertaker has participated in some of the greatest matches in history against Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair®, Triple H®, Shawn Michaels® and Mick Foley®; had multiple WWE Championship reigns; and held an unmatched and astounding undefeated streak at WrestleMania that lasted 21 years. In addition to Undertaker’s presence on Cameo, WWE is celebrating “30 Years of the Deadman” throughout the month, including recently debuted documentaries “Meeting The Undertaker,” “WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer,” “The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer” and “Brothers of Destruction.” In addition, Undertaker will be a special guest on “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions” immediately following Survivor Series. Activations also include special Undertaker photo galleries, video highlights and features on WWE.com,?Undertaker Tik Tok Challenge, Instagram filter and Snapchat lens, two exclusive product opportunities with Funko only available at Amazon,?feature space in 2,300 Walmarts including an exclusive Mattel action figure, national media appearances including The Tonight Show?Starring Jimmy Fallon and blocks of primetime programming from WWE’s distribution partners around the world dedicated to Undertaker. WWE Survivor Series is the one night of the year where Raw® squares off against SmackDown®. Current matchups are highlighted by: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns® taking on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre®; Raw Women’s Champion Asuka® vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks®; Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day® against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits®; United States Champion Bobby Lashley® vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn®; as well as men’s and women’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination matches.

As previously reported, WWE found itself the center of a great deal of controversy after Vince McMahon sent out a memo informing talent of a new edict that would ban them from using or monetizing third-party platforms, which included Twitch and Cameo. Obviously, this deal between The Undertaker and Cameo is fully authorized and endorsed by WWE, so any future dealings for Superstars and the platform will likely be similarly done through WWE.