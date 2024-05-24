The Undertaker Weighs In On Kane’s Work In Politics, Says He ‘Wants To Make Change’

The Undertaker recently shared his thoughts on his kayfabe brother Kane’s work as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Glenn Jacobs has been mayor of the city since 2018, and the Dead Man spoke about Jacobs’ run in public office on his Six Feet Under podcast.

“He’s one of the few people, I think, in public office that is doing it for the right reasons,” Undertaker said (per Wrestling Inc). “He wants to make change and he wants to do things. Whether you agree with his politics or not, that doesn’t matter. But I think in his heart, he’s genuine — I know he is, because I know the kind of human being he is.”

Taker continued, “He’s genuinely being the mayor of Knox County because he wants to make change for people there in Eastern Tennessee. He’s a very smart, intelligent man.”

Jacobs’ last appearance for WWE was at SummerSlam 2022, where he announced the attendance numbers for the Nashville PPV.