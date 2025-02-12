The Undertaker Praises Ricky Starks, Reacts To His NXT Debut Last Night

As previously reported, Ricky Starks made his WWE debut on last night’s episode of NXT, cutting a promo for the live crowd. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), The Undertaker praised Starks as he watched the debut happen.

He said: “I’m training at this gym, and I notice this kid there every day. Doesn’t say anything. Really respectful. As the training went along, we needed different spotters and different help. He was always right there. Finally, we struck up a conversation and he told me he was trying to break into the business and I kind of talked to him about different things. On one of the Rumbles that Michelle [McCool] was a surprise guest in, she wanted to get in the ring and he came down and trained with her. I’ve seen him a few times here and there, and I’ve always had great conversations with him. He’s such a good kid, such a respectful kid. I haven’t seen him in probably a year, year and a half, maybe. That’s how we met, in a gym while I was getting ready for Shane [McMahon] at WrestleMania.”