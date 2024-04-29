The Undertaker Says The RKO ‘Wasn’t Too Terrible’ On The Body To Take, Praises Randy Orton

In the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast (via Fightful), The Undertaker spoke about what it was like to take the RKO from Randy Orton, praising Orton for his skill. He feuded with Orton primarily during the latter’s rise to the main event in 2004 and 2005.

He said: “When I was still moving really well it was fun kind of taking the RKO. You could actually really make that — Randy was always smooth as silk with it but if your timing was right, you could really lay out well for it and — it wasn’t too terrible on the body to take.“