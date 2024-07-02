– During a recent edition of Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker commented on Bret Hart and the infamous Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Undertaker about the Montreal Screwjob: “I know Bret was really bitter about it. Bret didn’t want to leave, it was a money deal. He’d been a loyal soldier man, so there were so many feelings, everybody was just tapped out on the whole thing… You cannot, absolutely zero way can you take the chance, I’m gonna say he probably would have gone on TV and dropped it, but that doesn’t do us any good.”

On WWE’s viewpoint on Bret Hart leaving the company: “We can’t have a guy vacate the title and then is going to the other show, it just doesn’t work. It’s our competition so you can’t let him vacate the title and then go to the competition regardless if he didn’t want to go or not he was still going.”