– During a recent edition of Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recalled former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon getting angry with him after he got tattoos done on his arms and cussing him out over it. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Undertaker on Vince McMahon cussing at him over his tattoos: “I remember showing up and Vince seeing my arm — he cussed me like a dog! ‘Goddamn, why would you do that to yourself! You can’t do that! You can’t mess with the gimmick without talking to me first!'”

On how his tattoos added to his character: “So, I got the inside done and he didn’t notice. I don’t think The Undertaker would have been the same. I think the tattoos were part of the mystique. Even with the original Deadman character, it just added to it.”

ON regretting some of his tattoos: “I just went locally to some guy in Nashville and said ‘Hey, I want this guy coming out of a grave.’ And then there’s this spot and it was supposed to look like a hand coming out of the skin and I was so unhappy with it, I just never went back and then it just kind of lost the importance.”